Registered sex offender from St. Clair County accused of soliciting teens using online alias
Registered sex offender from St. Clair County accused of soliciting teens using online alias

BELLEVILLE — A St. Clair County man was charged Thursday after authorities say he tried to solicit teens for sex. 

Authorities say Benjamin Ingram, 32, of East Carondelet, used an online alias to contact two girls, 15 and 16, on social media to ask them to perform sex in exchange for money. 

St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Ingram with violating the sex offender registration act and two counts each of indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation of a sex act from a person under age of 18 and grooming. 

The Illinois State Police Sex Offender Registry shows that Ingram was charged with criminal sexual abuse when he was 17 and a victim was 16.

Ingram is being held in St. Clair County jail on a $200,000 bond.

