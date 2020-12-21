Reign Restaurant makes plea to health director after judge denies temporary restraining order

ST. LOUIS — An attorney for a popular downtown restaurant ordered to close because of COVID-19 violations made a case before the city health director to remain open on Monday.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city's acting health director, said he would consider the matter and notify Reign Restaurant of any updated decision.

Last week, Reign was ordered to shut down until December 2021 because of repeated allegations of COVID-19 violations. The restaurant could reopen sooner if certain coronavirus benchmarks are met in the city and nationwide.

A judge on Friday denied the restaurant's request for a temporary restraining order against the city.

The shutdown came days after four people were shot in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, the same block as the restaurant. During Monday's show-cause hearing, Jonathan Lerman, an attorney for Reign Restaurant, said the restaurant had been contracted out to a local musician on Dec. 12, the night of the shooting.