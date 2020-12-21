Reign Restaurant makes plea to health director after judge denies temporary restraining order

ST. LOUIS — An attorney for a popular downtown restaurant ordered to close because of COVID-19 violations made a case before the city health director to remain open on Monday.
Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city's acting health director, said he would consider the matter and notify Reign Restaurant of any updated decision.
Last week, Reign was ordered to shut down until December 2021 because of repeated allegations of COVID-19 violations. The restaurant could reopen sooner if certain coronavirus benchmarks are met in the city and nationwide.
A judge on Friday denied the restaurant's request for a temporary restraining order against the city.
The shutdown came days after four people were shot in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, the same block as the restaurant. During Monday's show-cause hearing, Jonathan Lerman, an attorney for Reign Restaurant, said the restaurant had been contracted out to a local musician on Dec. 12, the night of the shooting.
The restaurant’s owner, Dana Kelly, also a 2021 mayoral candidate, came to the event that night and ordered everyone to leave around 9 p.m. after seeing COVID-19 policies were not being followed, Lerman said. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m.
After the shooting, Reign's security guards took one of the victims inside to render aid, Lerman said. Police reports show one victim was found in the lobby of the restaurant.
“This is not a situation similar to what the county is dealing with, (where) some of the restaurants are openly and obviously defying the health orders as a form of civil disobedience,” Lerman said. “That is not the case here. Reign is trying to operate within the parameters of the COVID landscape.”
Lerman also questioned why Reign was blamed in that shooting but after a downtown shooting on Sunday night left one person dead inside a vehicle, no nearby businesses were blamed.
Lerman previously accused the city of racial discrimination for singling out a Black-owned restaurant that attracts predominantly Black customers. The city denied those allegations.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.