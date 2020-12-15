Reign Restaurant shut down by city for third time this year because of COVID-19 violations

ST. LOUIS — Reign Restaurant was ordered to shut down Tuesday because of COVID-19 violations, marking the third time this year the city has forced the establishment to shut down.

The city on Tuesday afternoon posted a condemnation notice on the doors of the popular restaurant in downtown St. Louis. The inspection time was listed as 8 a.m.

Four people were also shot Friday night on Washington Avenue just outside Reign, which has a posted closing time of 10 p.m. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was found by police in the hallway of the venue.

The city was last ordered to shut down in October; the first shutdown was in August. The restaurant's owner, mayoral candidate Dana Kelly, previously sued the city over the shutdowns.

Kelly’s attorney, Jonathan Lerman, said the city was using “COVID-19 as a pretense to take action that would otherwise be complicated."