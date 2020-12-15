 Skip to main content
Reign Restaurant shut down by city for third time this year because of COVID-19 violations
ST. LOUIS — Reign Restaurant was ordered to shut down Tuesday because of COVID-19 violations, marking the third time this year the city has forced the establishment to shut down. 

The city on Tuesday afternoon posted a condemnation notice on the doors of the popular restaurant in downtown St. Louis. The inspection time was listed as 8 a.m. 

Four people were also shot Friday night on Washington Avenue just outside Reign, which has a posted closing time of 10 p.m. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was found by police in the hallway of the venue. 

The city was last ordered to shut down in October; the first shutdown was in August. The restaurant's owner, mayoral candidate Dana Kelly, previously sued the city over the shutdowns.  

Kelly’s attorney, Jonathan Lerman, said the city was using “COVID-19 as a pretense to take action that would otherwise be complicated."

It was unclear Tuesday how long Reign is required to remain shut down. 

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.

