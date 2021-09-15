Relatives of St. Charles inmate sue city, officers for wrongful death

ST. CHARLES — Relatives of a former inmate at the St. Charles municipal jail filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday accusing the city and several police officers of negligence.

Joshua Landherr was arrested Sept. 15, 2020, and placed in a holding cell around 7:30 p.m., the lawsuit states. He was shown on a camera "acting violently and erratically" as a result of what jail staff believed to be drugs.

The suit said Landherr repeatedly tried to use an intercom to seek help, and at 1:16 a.m., he was shown on the camera shaking and unsteady, sweating, gasping and eventually collapsing.

A guard checked the cell at 1:57 a.m., saw Landherr lying on the floor and returned to the front desk. At around 2:21 a.m., guards called EMS to conduct a medical check.

Landherr died at the hospital, the suit said.

The suit said the city's intake policy of allowing those showing signs of drug or alcohol use to be placed in a holding cell to "come down" rather than be treated by a medical professional was "inadequate."

They also wrote guards didn't act quickly enough to help Landherr, even as he pleaded for help.

A spokesman for the St. Charles police department declined to comment on pending litigation.

