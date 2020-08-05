Remains found in March those of Franklin County woman who went missing in 2010

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The remains of a Missouri woman reported missing 10 years ago were found in March in Franklin County, the county sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Margaret Unger, 64, was reported missing on April 19, 2010, by her husband from their home in St. Clair, Missouri, officials said.

Her remains were found on March 22. Sheriff's Maj. Trevor Wild could not say exactly where the remains were found.

Wild said processing DNA results after remains are found takes time, which is why the sheriff's office was delayed in confirming that the remains were those of Unger.

Unger’s husband previously said she had a mental illness and had wandered into the woods near their home on Turkey Run Road where he could not find her. The couple had been married for 43 years.

