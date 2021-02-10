Repeat for St. Louis commute: Light snow, drizzle across metro region

Wednesday also brought another round of school closings and delays. Look here to check on closures.

Shaunda White, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said crews worked overnight and will continue working through the day to clear the roads. As the temperatures warm a bit and cars move across the pavement, MoDOT chemicals should work better in eliminating ice, she said.

"When the precipitation comes down and it's so cold, it takes a little longer for it to work," she said.

She said the crews have to run their routes over and over. "It definitely becomes a challenge," she said.

The National Weather Service said the wintry precipitation will continue into Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle and a light snow will move across southeastern Missouri. A mixture of light snow and patchy, freezing drizzle will pop up along Interstate 70, forecasters say, and a light snow is expected to the north of I-70.