Repeat for St. Louis commute: Light snow, drizzle across metro region

ST. LOUIS — A second day of snow and ice has caused trouble for morning commuters.
Temperatures hovered in the teens in the St. Louis metro region Wednesday as highways and other major arteries were slick in spots.
With the wind factored in, it felt like 7 degrees, said Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
The light snow and drizzle Wednesday led to slippery conditions and a crash after 7 a.m. briefly shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 (Highway 40) near Boone's Crossing. Police reported some cars in ditches and slide-offs in the region but no serious injuries.
Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley had this advice for drivers: "Stay home."
Wheetley was south of the St. Louis area Wednesday morning. "Right now in St. Francois County, it's freezing rain and the roads are slick. It's real bad around Jefferson and St. Francois counties. It's not real navigable."
"People are saying the roads look wet, but it's 15 degrees. They're not wet," he said, it's more likely black ice.
From midnight Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, the patrol's Troop C, which covers 11 counties including St. Louis County, had responded to 11 crashes, 62 calls for service and 10 stranded motorists. Only one of the crashes resulted in an injury, authorities said.
Wednesday also brought another round of school closings and delays. Look here to check on closures.
Shaunda White, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said crews worked overnight and will continue working through the day to clear the roads. As the temperatures warm a bit and cars move across the pavement, MoDOT chemicals should work better in eliminating ice, she said.
"When the precipitation comes down and it's so cold, it takes a little longer for it to work," she said.
She said the crews have to run their routes over and over. "It definitely becomes a challenge," she said.
The National Weather Service said the wintry precipitation will continue into Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle and a light snow will move across southeastern Missouri. A mixture of light snow and patchy, freezing drizzle will pop up along Interstate 70, forecasters say, and a light snow is expected to the north of I-70.
Snow accumulations could amount to an inch or two just north of I-70, and less than an inch elsewhere in the region. Forecasters warn that even light accumulations of snow and ice can be trouble for drivers.
Britt, with the National Weather Service, said Wednesday's precipitation should move to the north and the region should see a break in the afternoon. He said snowfall could start up again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Total accumulation should be less than an inch, he said.
The cold temperatures will stick around for days. This weekend looks to be especially frigid. Britt said Saturday night could see a low near -1. The high Sunday could reach just 11 degrees, and a low Sunday night of -1 again. Wind chills on Saturday morning are forecast to be -5 and Sunday morning's wind chill -15, he said.