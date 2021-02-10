Repeat for St. Louis commute: Light snow, drizzle across metro

For the second day in a row, a bit of snow and drizzle have caused trouble Wednesday morning for some on the morning commute.

Highways and other major roads were partly covered, with essentially tire tracks to navigate, as temperatures hovered in the teens.

With the wind factored in, it felt like 7 degrees on Wednesday morning, said Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service off in Weldon Spring.

The light snow and drizzle led to slippery conditions, and a crash briefly shut down westbound lanes of Highway 40 near Boone's Crossing in the 7 a.m. hour. Police reported some cars in ditches and slide-offs in the region but no serious injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley had this advice for drivers: "Stay home."

Wheetley was south of the St. Louis area on Wednesday morning. "Right now in St. Francois County, it's freezing rain and the roads are slick. It's real bad around Jefferson and St. Francois counties. It's not real navigable."

"People are saying the roads look wet, but it's 15 degrees. They're not wet," he said, adding that it's likely black ice.

