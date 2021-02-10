Repeat for St. Louis commute: Light snow, drizzle across metro

For the second day in a row, a bit of snow and drizzle have caused trouble Wednesday morning for some on the morning commute.
Highways and other major roads were partly covered, with essentially tire tracks to navigate, as temperatures hovered in the teens.
With the wind factored in, it felt like 7 degrees on Wednesday morning, said Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service off in Weldon Spring.
The light snow and drizzle led to slippery conditions, and a crash briefly shut down westbound lanes of Highway 40 near Boone's Crossing in the 7 a.m. hour. Police reported some cars in ditches and slide-offs in the region but no serious injuries.
The Missouri Highway Patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley had this advice for drivers: "Stay home."
Wheetley was south of the St. Louis area on Wednesday morning. "Right now in St. Francois County, it's freezing rain and the roads are slick. It's real bad around Jefferson and St. Francois counties. It's not real navigable."
"People are saying the roads look wet, but it's 15 degrees. They're not wet," he said, adding that it's likely black ice.
Between midnight Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, the patrol's Troop C, which covers 11 counties including St. Louis County, has responded to 11 crashes, 62 calls for service and 10 stranded motorists. Only one of the crashes resulted in an injury, and it wasn't fatal.
Wednesday brought another round of school closings and delays. To check on closures, click here.
Shaunda White, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said crews worked overnight and will continue working throughout the day to try to clear the roads. As the temperatures warm a bit and cars move across the pavement, the chemicals should work better, she said.
"When the precipitation comes down and it's so cold, it takes a little longer for it to work," she said.
She said the crews have to go run their routes over and over. "It definitely becomes a challenge," she added.
The National Weather Service said the wintry precipitation will continue Wednesday into Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle and a light snow will move across southeastern Missouri. A mixture of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle will pop up along Interstate 70, forecasters say, and a light snow is expected to the north of I-70,
Snow accumulations could amount to an inch or two just north of I-70, and less than an inch elsewhere in the region. Forecasters warn that even light accumulations of snow and ice can be trouble for drivers.
Britt, with the National Weather Service, said the light snow and freezing drizzle Wednesday morning should move off to the north and the region should see a break in the afternoon. He said the light snow could start up again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Total accumulation should be less than an inch, he said.
The low temperatures will stick around for days. This weekend looks to be especially frigid. Britt said Saturday night could see a low near -1. The high Sunday could reach just 11 degrees, and a low Sunday night of -1 again. Wind chills on Saturday morning could be -5 and Sunday morning's wind chill, -15, cold so dangerous that frost bite can come quickly, he said.