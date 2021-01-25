Report: Lack of trust in Kirkwood School District staff was among the reasons students did not report sexual abuse

Molloy presented her findings during a Board of Education meeting Monday night. Kirkwood Superintendent David Ulrich said Molloy's presentation was the first of many and that there would be additional investigations and reports. Molloy did not specify when asked during Monday's meeting how many staff and students were surveyed in preparing Monday's report.

“We’ve had conversations, and I believe they’ve been productive conversations, with various alumni," Molloy said Monday. "Their voices are important.”

Another key finding in the report was that students were generally unaware of Title IX policies and did not know where to find them. Some students expressed concern that if they came forward with their abuse, they would not be taken seriously or believed.

Upon surveying staff, the company found that some believed the community saying “The Kirkwood Way” played a part in the presumption that nothing bad could happen at the school.

Staff also reported a “boys' club” and said there were past failures at the school include ignoring or diminishing actions by “male perpetrators.”