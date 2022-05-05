 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report of possible explosives near Fenton forces temporary closure of Gravois Road

FENTON — Police officers investigated a potential explosives threat Thursday afternoon that shut down a portion of Gravois Road in Fenton for a few hours.

St. Louis County officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a “peace disturbance,” a police spokeswoman said.

When police arrived, they arrested one person on outstanding warrants, she said.

Officers said they found “potential explosives” in the person’s pickup truck.

The road was closed while the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson investigated.

