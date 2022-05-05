Report of possible explosives near Fenton forces temporary closure of Gravois Road

FENTON — Police officers investigated a potential explosives threat Thursday afternoon that shut down a portion of Gravois Road in Fenton for a few hours.
St. Louis County officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a “peace disturbance,” a police spokeswoman said.
When police arrived, they arrested one person on outstanding warrants, she said.
Officers said they found “potential explosives” in the person’s pickup truck.
The road was closed while the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson investigated.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Dana Rieck
Dana Rieck is a public safety and breaking news reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.