Reporter Dana Rieck talks Hazelwood police chief traffic stop, hospital attacks: Inside the Post-Dispatch

Reporter Dana Rieck joins hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley to discuss a May traffic stop in O'Fallon, Mo., involving Hazelwood police chief Gregg Hall and the attacks at SSM Health DePaul Hospital.
Hall appeared to struggle reciting the alphabet, and an officer said that Hall’s blood alcohol content was more than two and half times the legal limit. The O'Fallon police chief drove him home.
Officials in both Hazelwood and O'Fallon remained mum one day after footage showed Hazelwood's police chief 'hammered drunk' during a traffic stop, then being driven home by another chief.
A nurse and a paramedic were stabbed at the hospital, and a 30-year-old woman was taken into custody.
Several DePaul nurses said administrators have long ignored staff pleas to increase security at the Bridgeton facility.
About 40 people, many wearing scrubs, packed a courtroom as the paramedic who was stabbed by a patient last week told the court about her experience.