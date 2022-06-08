Reporter Jacob Barker joins hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley to discuss the recent federal indictments against former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad, former aldermanic President Lewis Reed and former county employee Tony Weaver.
Reporter Jacob Barker unpacks the details of St. Louis federal indictments: Inside the Post-Dispatch
