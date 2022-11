St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Katie Kull joins podcast hosts Beth O'Malley and Liz Miller to discuss the coverage of the Oct. 24 school shooting. The shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience high schools killed two people, student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka. Police shot and killed the shooter. Kull was one of a team of reporters and photographers who covered the shooting and the aftermath.