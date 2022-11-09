 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reports: Former Mizzou basketball player Jed Frost kills wife, self in Dallas

20221108_shotsfired_01.jpg

Law enforcement respond to an active-shooter call at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Dallas.

 Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Former University of Missouri basketball player Jed Frost shot and killed his wife, then himself, Tuesday afternoon inside the Dallas County medical examiner's office in Texas, according to multiple reports

James "Jed" Frost, 51, was a walk-on and four-year player for the Tigers from 1990-1994. His wife, Beth Frost, 46, worked in the Dallas medical examiner's office. The couple was married but estranged, according to the Dallas Morning News. Beth Frost had filed for divorce on May 2.

Jed Frost played 79 games at Mizzou, including six starts, and carved out a niche as a fan favorite. He played 7 minutes per game over his career, and his senior year the team went 28-4 and made the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament. 

Jed Frost graduated from Park Hill High School outside Kansas City before attending Mizzou. After his playing career, he taught and coached basketball at high schools outside Kansas City, then founded a luxury leather bag business called FROST.

Dave Matter of the Post-Dispatch contributed. 

