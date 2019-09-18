ST. LOUIS — A man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday, according to police.
An officer on the scene in the 4300 block of Minnesota Avenue said that a resident called 911 just before 6 p.m.
The resident told police that a man came to the door after being shot and asked the resident to call for help.
The 19-year-old victim, who is not a city resident, was shot in the back of the right shoulder. Police say the victim would not give them any details about the shooting.
Police set up crime scene tape on the block but were packing up by 7:30 p.m.
The scene is just a block from the residence on Nebraska Avenue where a 6-year-old was reportedly accidentally shot Sept. 10.