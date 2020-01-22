Resident of St. Louis nursing home dies days after assault; suspect is 70-year-old man

ST. LOUIS — A resident of a St. Louis nursing home died recently following an altercation with another man and the death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Joseph Caravello, 66, died Sunday, five days after being punched in the face at the Bernard Care Center, 4335 West Pine Boulevard. Caravello fell after he was struck and hit his head, police said.

The man who struck Caravello is a 70-year-old who has not yet been charged, St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said. Police initially told the Post-Dispatch that the suspect was arrested Monday, but Caldwell later said he was not arrested and that officers are seeking an at-large arrest warrant in the case.

Lajuana Johnson-Williams, administrator at Bernard Care Center, said Wednesday that Caravello's death was under investigation and that the suspect was not an employee. She declined to elaborate further.

Caravello got into an argument with the other man on Jan. 14 at the Central West End nursing home and was taken to a hospital two days later, suffering from a head injury, police said.

Caldwell said police weren't notified of the assault until Sunday, five days after the incident.