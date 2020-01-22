Resident of St. Louis nursing home dies days after being punched; police arrest 70-year-old suspect

ST. LOUIS — A death of a St. Louis nursing home patient is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Joseph Caravello, 66, died on Sunday, five days after being hit in the face by another man at the Bernard Care Center, 4335 West Pine Avenue. Caravello then fell down and hit his head, police said.

The man who struck Caravello is a 70-year-old man arrested Monday. He has not been charged, said Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman.

Lajuana Johnson-Williams, administrator at Bernard Care Center, said Caravello's death was under investigation and she would not discuss it with a reporter. She did, however, say that the suspect was not an employee.

Just after noon on Jan. 14, Caravello got into a quarrel with the 70-year-old man at the home, police said. The older man hit Caravello in the face, causing Caravello to fall and hit his head, police said. Five days later, on Sunday, police were notified that Caravello had arrived at a hospital suffering from a head injury.

Caravello died Sunday, and the St. Louis medical examiner has labeled the death a homicide, Caldwell said. Caldwell said she couldn't say if the suspect arrested Monday lived at the nursing home.