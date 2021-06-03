Residents in southwest Wood River warned to stay inside, shut windows after chemical leak

WOOD RIVER — A rail car in Wood River continued to vent sulfuric acid Thursday nearly a day after the leak was first detected.

Authorities were asking residents to stay in their homes, close windows and turn off HVAC systems. A shelter-in-place order covers southwest Wood River, essentially south of Highway 143, north of West Third Street, east of South Sixth Street and west of 12th Street.

Wood River police said a rail worker called 911 Wednesday after having some medical issues, and the leak was discovered.

Crews thought they had contained the leak overnight, but concerns grew as the chemical filtered into the air, authorities said. Crews were spraying water on four rail cars to try to contain the vapors, police said.

Sixth Street is closed south of Highway 143 to Highway 111.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said the train cars were parked on a side track waiting to be moved Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, a crew from KCS Railroad approached the cars and found that one of the cars had vapor from sulfuric acid escaping, DeGraff said.

DeGraff said the sulfuric acid had become over-pressurized and was venting. The rail car was among five that that had come from the Phillips 66 refinery.

Norfolk Southern personnel, haz mat contractors and local police and firefighters worked overnight to monitor air quality and devise a plan to contain the leak. At some point overnight, two other cars began venting because of over pressurization, DeGraff said. Authorities issued the shelter in place order about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

