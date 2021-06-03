Residents in southwest Wood River warned to stay inside, shut windows as vapors vent from rail cars

WOOD RIVER — Rail cars in Wood River were venting sulfuric acid Thursday, a day after the problem was first detected.

Authorities were asking residents to stay in their homes, close windows and turn off HVAC systems. No one was being evacuated.

A shelter-in-place order covers southwest Wood River, essentially south of Highway 143, north of West Third Street, east of South Sixth Street and west of 12th Street.

Wood River police said a rail worker called 911 Wednesday after having some medical issues, and they discovered vapors escaping from one rail car.

Crews thought they had contained the venting overnight, but concerns grew as the chemical filtered into the air, authorities said. Crews were spraying water on as many as five rail cars to try to contain the vapors.

Sixth Street was closed south of Highway 143 to Highway 111.

Exposure to sulfuric acid can burn the skin and eyes, cause headaches and vomiting, and irritate the lungs and lead to breathing problems. Authorities said the chemical in Wood River was considered spent sulfuric acid, which means it was diluted and partly neutralized.