Residents robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis apartment

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man after he broke into an apartment late Wednesday night and robbed the people living there.

St. Louis police were called around 11:10 p.m. to the 400 block of Vandeventer Avenue, near the city's Grand Center and Central West End neighborhoods, where they found a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man.

The two people said they were at home when a man broke a window, climbed into the apartment and pointed a gun at them while demanding their money and items in the apartment. He stole electronics, a wallet and money before fleeing the scene, police said.

Neither of the residents was injured. A police investigation is ongoing.