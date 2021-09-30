 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Residents robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis apartment
0 comments

Residents robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis apartment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man after he broke into an apartment late Wednesday night and robbed the people living there.

St. Louis police were called around 11:10 p.m. to the 400 block of Vandeventer Avenue, near the city's Grand Center and Central West End neighborhoods, where they found a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man.

The two people said they were at home when a man broke a window, climbed into the apartment and pointed a gun at them while demanding their money and items in the apartment. He stole electronics, a wallet and money before fleeing the scene, police said.

Neither of the residents was injured. A police investigation is ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What one policy change would make Missouri a better place?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News