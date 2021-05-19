Restaurant served minor before crash that killed St. Louis County sisters, lawsuits say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A south St. Louis County restaurant should not have served alcohol to an underage woman who, along with her passenger, died in February when their car struck a tree, according to two lawsuits filed by the women's parents.

The driver, Heather Derickson, 18, and her passenger, Hailey Webb, 20, died Feb. 7 after the Mazda 3 sedan they were traveling in left Lemay Ferry Road and hit a tree, police said.

Their parents' lawsuits against Joey B's Food & Drink, 189 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, say the restaurant contributed to the women's deaths by serving alcohol to a "visibly intoxicated" Derickson.

A lawyer for Joey B's declined to comment.

The suits were filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court by Webb's parents, John Webb and Michelle Embry, and Derickson's parents, Amy Zander and Michael Derickson. Each seeks at least $25,000 in damages. A GoFundMe account set up after the crash said the women were sisters.

