 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Restaurant served minor before crash that killed St. Louis County sisters, lawsuits say
0 comments

Restaurant served minor before crash that killed St. Louis County sisters, lawsuits say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A south St. Louis County restaurant should not have served alcohol to an underage woman who, along with her passenger, died in February when their car struck a tree, according to two lawsuits filed by the women's parents.

The driver, Heather Derickson, 18, and her passenger, Hailey Webb, 20, died Feb. 7 after the Mazda 3 sedan they were traveling in left Lemay Ferry Road and hit a tree, police said.

Their parents' lawsuits against Joey B's Food & Drink, 189 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, say the restaurant contributed to the women's deaths by serving alcohol to a "visibly intoxicated" Derickson.

Read: Webb and Embry v Joey B's
Read: Zander and Derickson v Joey B's

A lawyer for Joey B's declined to comment.

The suits were filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court by Webb's parents, John Webb and Michelle Embry, and Derickson's parents, Amy Zander and Michael Derickson. Each seeks at least $25,000 in damages. A GoFundMe account set up after the crash said the women were sisters.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Missouri Legislature fails on guns, Medicaid, wins on gas tax

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports