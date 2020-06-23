Restaurant video captured Missouri deputy shooting Sedalia woman

During the traffic stop, the deputy indicated Fizer refused to identify herself. She told the deputy she was armed with a gun and was going to shoot the deputy, according to the patrol. No gun was found in her car.

The deputy also indicated Fizer said she was recording the traffic stop, the warrants revealed.

Fizer's cellphone was found on the floor of the car. In one of the warrants, an investigator wrote he believed it could contain video or photographic evidence of the shooting. It has been sent to the state's digital forensic center in Jefferson City for analysis and data extraction.

"Anything she had said or he had said we're looking into," said patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe.

The issue of whether the shooting was captured on video has been a concern for community members with questions about the shooting. No body camera or dashcam video of the encounter exists.