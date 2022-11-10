Retested rape kit leads to sentence in 1989 St. Louis County crime

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police opting to retest a decades-old rape kit lead to a sentence this week 33 years after the crime.

Quincy Z. Smith, 51, was sentenced to five years probation Monday on one count of felony sexual assault stemming from a September 30, 1989, attack that had long been on a list of St. Louis County cold cases.

Should Smith violate probation, he will face five years in prison.

The crime is described in court documents as a random attack on a woman by a stranger. The woman, then 29, was walking about 4:00 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hudson Road just outside Ferguson when she was attacked, threatened with a gun, hit in the head and raped, court documents say.

Burgoon said the evidence in the case had previously been tested for DNA, but it wasn't until 2019 that investigators were able to find a match through the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, a DNA database known as CODIS.

Smith's DNA was added to CODIS when he was previously arrested for failure to pay child support, Burgoon said.

Smith entered an Alford plea in the case before sentencing Monday, meaning he did not admit guilt but agreed that prosecutors had enough evidence for a conviction. The charge was reduced from forcible rape to sexual assault in the plea agreement.

Smith, of the 9800 block of Lawnview Drive in Moline Acres, will be required to register as a sex offender, sentencing documents say.