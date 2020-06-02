Retired police captain shot to death at St. Louis pawn shop in slaying caught on Facebook Live

Several people on social media said they watched a broadcast on Facebook Live that showed looting and killing. A member of the Ethical Society of Police said the group is aware of the broadcast.

One of those who apparently saw the death is State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis. He told the Post-Dispatch shortly after watching the broadcast that he was shaken by it.

"Very traumatized right now," he said in a message to a reporter, about an hour after it happened. "I'm hurting."

Others were sickened by it.

"It’s one thing to be a victim of a robbery/assault but to lie in you own blood pleading for help and no help comes other than people standing around on FB Live recording his death," one viewer wrote on Facebook. "All over social media. I’m upset and can’t sleep!"

The post was taken down shortly after it was broadcast. A Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, said he was trying to track down information about the alleged broadcast.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.