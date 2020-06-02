Retired police captain shot to death at St. Louis pawn shop in slaying caught on Facebook Live

ST. LOUIS — A retired police captain was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday. His killing apparently was broadcast on Facebook Live.
David Dorn, 77, was shot in the torso about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He died on the sidewalk in front of the shop, Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive.
Police have made no arrests and said they have no suspects.
The Ethical Society of Police, which represents black officers in St. Louis, mourned Dorn as "the type of brother that would've given his life to save them if he had to."
"Violence is not the answer, whether it's a citizen or officer. RIP Captain!"
The killing happened on a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis.
Dorn's wife, Ann Marie Dorn, said David Dorn was a friend of the pawn shop's owner and worked for him. He would show up at the shop when burglar alarms sounded to check on the shop, she said. She was too distraught to talk more about her husband.
David Dorn retired in October 2007 from the St. Louis Police Department after 38 years on the job. He then became police chief in Moline Acres.
Several people on social media said they watched a broadcast on Facebook Live that showed looting and killing. A member of the Ethical Society of Police said the group is aware of the broadcast.
One of those who apparently saw the death is State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis. He told the Post-Dispatch shortly after watching the broadcast that he was shaken by it.
"Very traumatized right now," he said in a message to a reporter, about an hour after it happened. "I'm hurting."
Others were sickened by it.
"It’s one thing to be a victim of a robbery/assault but to lie in you own blood pleading for help and no help comes other than people standing around on FB Live recording his death," one viewer wrote on Facebook. "All over social media. I’m upset and can’t sleep!"
The post was taken down shortly after it was broadcast. A Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, said he was trying to track down information about the alleged broadcast.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
