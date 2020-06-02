Retired police captain shot to death at St. Louis pawn shop in slaying caught on Facebook Live

ST. LOUIS — A retired police captain was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday and his killing apparently was broadcast on Facebook Live.

David Dorn, 77, was shot in the torso about 2:30 a.m. He died on the sidewalk in front of the shop, Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive.

Police have made no arrests and said they have no suspects.

The Ethical Society of Police, which represents black officers in St. Louis, mourned Dorn as "the type of brother that would've given his life to save them if he had to."

The killing happened on a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis.

Dorn's wife, Ann Marie Dorn, said her husband was a friend of the pawn shop's owner and worked for him. He would show up at the shop when burglar alarms sounded to check on the shop, she said. She was too distraught to talk more about her husband.