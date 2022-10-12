Retired St. Louis Catholic priest admits to having images, creating PowerPoints of child porn

ST. LOUIS — A retired Catholic priest admitted Wednesday to possessing thousands of images and dozens of videos of child pornography and spending years compiling two PowerPoints of the images.

Father James Beighlie, 72, a retired Vincentian priest, was investigated starting in May 2021 when office staff at the Congregation of the Mission in St. Louis found nude images of Beighlie on an office printer. The church seized his electronics and found at least a dozen videos appearing to depict minors engaged in sex acts, according to a plea agreement.

The FBI then took over the investigation, reviewing 10 devices and finding more than 6,200 images of child pornography. Officials also found two PowerPoint presentations, one of which contained nearly 3,000 slides of minors and another that contained roughly 2,800 slides. They were each created in 2009 and had been revised dozens of times, the plea agreement states.

The FBI also found that Beighlie had accessed several thumb drives from hard drives and computers that hadn't been turned over to authorities. He later turned over 18 thumb drives, some of which contained images of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Beighlie pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommend he receive 6 ½ to eight years in prison, but Beighlie's attorney and prosecutors can argue for a different sentence. He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 10.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis archdiocese referred all questions to the Congregation of the Mission. A spokesman for that organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beighlie and his attorney declined comment Wednesday.