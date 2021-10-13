Retired St. Louis University High teacher identified as person killed in south city hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS — A 75-year-old former St. Louis University High teacher was identified Wednesday as the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Steve Aylward, of Webster Groves, was walking across Gravois Avenue on the border of the Benton Park and McKinley Heights neighborhoods around 9:40 a.m. Oct. 7 when he was struck by a silver Chevrolet Impala, police said.

The driver of the car stopped, made a U-turn and fled the scene south on McNair Avenue. Aylward was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A suspect in the incident has since been arrested.

Aylward worked at SLUH from 1978 to 2006, teaching various history classes including global history, modern European history and western civilization.

Students praised Aylward in a 2006 article for the school's newspaper for encouraging them to seek out multiple points of view and think critically.

"I think he was really good because he did a lot of stuff in class as opposed to following strictly along the book," student Jake Kessler said in the article. "He's really good at illustrating, especially in foreign politics, how all these countries related to each other and what exactly was going on."