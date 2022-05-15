 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retired Wash. U medical school librarian dies after being hit by car outside Ted Drewes

Edward Walters

Edward Walter, 75, was killed while crossing Chippewa Street near Ted Drewes on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo provided

ST. LOUIS — A 75-year-old man died late Saturday after being hit by a car while crossing Chippewa Street in front of Ted Drewes.

Friends on Sunday identified him as Edward Walter — a retired Washington University Medical School librarian with a wide circle of friends who lived in Dogtown.

"He had a personality that was electric," said longtime friend Jennifer Plaat. "People loved him."

Plaat said she met Walter in 1978 while they both worked at the medical library.

She said he always entertained people with stories, including tales of his travels in Thailand, China or Europe. He'd absorb all he could about different cultures and their art, museums, churches, temples and mosques, Plaat said.

"He just loved new experiences," she said.

Walter also loved food. Plaat said his favorites were Mexican restaurants on Cherokee Street, Mai Lee in Brentwood and Thai restaurants on South Grand Boulevard. 

He also loved Ted Drewes, she said.

On Saturday night, Walter had taken a friend visiting from out of town to the custard stand around 8:50 p.m.

Walter parked his car across Chippewa Street and was struck by a car while trying to cross, Plaat said.

Police had not released any other details about the crash Sunday.

Plaat said she'd miss her dear friend.

"He was so full of stories, but he was more interested in people, he listened to them," Plaat said.

Updated at 12:15 p.m. with more detail about the victim.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

