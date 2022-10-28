Retrial clears University City man of 2018 murder in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A jury found a man not guilty of murdering man in a retrial, but convicted him on a gun possession charge on Friday.

Jimmie Duncan, 34, was also found not guilty of armed criminal action this week, but was still convicted for being a felon in possession of a gun for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting. Duncan's 15-year sentence was vacated in September 2021 after a judge agreed Duncan received ineffective counsel during his 2019 trial where a jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

During his retrial this week, Duncan argued that the fatal shooting of Robert Lamont Lee, 25, happened after Duncan and he fought over a gun. Duncan said he was trying to stop his friend Lee from grabbing the gun because Lee intended to hurt Lee's mother and brother. He said Lee accidently shot himself in the head on Oct. 8, 2018 in the 1400 block of Belt Avenue.

However, prosecutors grilled Duncan on his friendship, asking why he left the scene immediately after instead of helping.

"You drove off because you knew he was dying," said Marvin Teer, chief trial assistant for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

"No sir, I didn't know if he was dead of not," Duncan said. "I just panicked and drove off."

Duncan was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class D felony, because of previously drug convictions.