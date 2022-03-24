Retrial for Missouri sheriff's deputy convicted in two homicides to begin in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — A former Dent County sheriff's deputy sentenced to death in 2017 for the killing of his ex-girlfriend will be retried next week in St. Charles County in the killing of the woman's boyfriend.

Opening statements for Marvin D. Rice, 54, begin Monday before St. Charles County Circuit Judge Daniel Pelikan in the 2011 killing of Steven Strotkamp.

In 2019, the Missouri Supreme Court reversed Rice's second-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in Strotkamp's death. The court affirmed Rice's first-degree murder conviction in the killing of ex-girlfriend Annette Durham but ordered a new sentencing.

Rice's first trial was moved to St. Charles County from Dent County because of the publicity attached to the case, and because of Rice’s former job there. His retrial also will be held in St. Charles County.

A jury was selected this week, officials said. The St. Charles County Circuit Court sealed Rice's pending murder case in Missouri Case.Net, the state's online court system, ahead of trial.

