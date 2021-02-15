Rev. Darryl Gray replaces Michael Wolff at helm of St. Louis jail task force

ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray, a criminal justice activist, has succeeded Michael Wolff as the chairman of a corrections task force named by Mayor Lyda Krewson in the wake of a riot at the city's downtown jail on Feb. 6.

Task force members on Friday elected Gray to take over the leadership of the panel, which is looking at issues related to the disturbance.

Wolff, a former Missouri Supreme Court judge, stepped down the day after being appointed chairman by Krewson. The mayor's office said he wanted to focus instead on long-term criminal justice policy.

The riot on the jail’s fourth floor caused extensive damage and injured a corrections officer.

Jacob Long, a spokesman for Krewson, said Monday that the task force was free to choose a new leader from among its members.