Reward increased in search for Olivette teen's killer
ST. LOUIS — CrimeStoppers is offering up to $25,000 for any information leading to a felony arrest in the murder of 18-year-old Ethan Sandhu, of Olivette, who was killed last month.

Sandhu's family has offered to add $20,000 to the $5,000 reward offered by CrimeStoppers. 

Ethan Sandhu

Ethan Sandhu sued the Rockwood School District in September 2020 alleging racial, gender and mental health discrimination. (Family photo)

On the afternoon of June 1, St. Louis police responded to a call for a shooting at the corner of North 22nd and University streets. Officers found Sandhu inside a car with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

CrimeStoppers can be reached anonymously at 866-371-8477.

The Post-Dispatch interviewed Sandhu and his father in November of 2020 about Sandhu's discrimination lawsuit against the Rockwood School District. Sandhu, a former Eureka High School student, had accused the district of unfairly disciplining him and mishandling his mental health crisis.

