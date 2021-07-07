Reward increased in search for Olivette teen's killer

ST. LOUIS — CrimeStoppers is offering up to $25,000 for any information leading to a felony arrest in the murder of 18-year-old Ethan Sandhu, of Olivette, who was killed last month.

Sandhu's family has offered to add $20,000 to the $5,000 reward offered by CrimeStoppers.

On the afternoon of June 1, St. Louis police responded to a call for a shooting at the corner of North 22nd and University streets. Officers found Sandhu inside a car with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CrimeStoppers can be reached anonymously at 866-371-8477.

The Post-Dispatch interviewed Sandhu and his father in November of 2020 about Sandhu's discrimination lawsuit against the Rockwood School District. Sandhu, a former Eureka High School student, had accused the district of unfairly disciplining him and mishandling his mental health crisis.

