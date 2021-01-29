Reward jumps to $40,000 for answers on shooting deaths of 7-year-old girl and father in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — Tipsters could now get $40,000 after a group on Friday added additional funds for information leading to the felony arrest of a suspect who gunned down a 7-year-old girl and her father Sunday in the Central West End.

Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) of St. Louis added the $10,000 to the reward money for answers on who shot 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming and her father, 26-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., Dmyah and her father were inside his parked car in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue when someone came up to the car and shot them both.

Fleming was declared dead at the scene, and Dmyah was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police believe the shooter may have known the victims.

The city of St. Louis is offering $15,000, CrimeStoppers is offering $10,000, and the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative is offering an additional $5,000.

The CrimeStoppers hotline is 866-371-TIPS (8477).

