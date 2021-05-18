 Skip to main content
Reward of $30K offered following killings in Brentwood, University City
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Information that leads to an arrest in the killings of a man and a woman shot an hour apart last weekend could bring a reward of up to $30,000, investigators said Tuesday.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the deaths of Barbara Goodkin and Sergei Zacharev, who were shot three miles apart on Saturday night. Some of the reward money was put up by an anonymous donor and staff at Christian Hospital. 

Murders of Town and Country man, woman shot on Delmar Boulevard could be related, investigators say

Barbara Goodkin was fatally shot on May 15, 2021, as she and her husband drove down Delmar Boulevard in University City. Image courtesy of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
Zacharev

Sergei Zacharev

Investigators have said the shootings appear to be linked and are looking for a small silver SUV that was possibly involved.

Goodkin was shot as she and her husband Stanley Goodkin were driving in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard in University City just before 11 p.m. Stanley Goodkin was hit in the torso and leg.

Zacharev was found dead by police in Brentwood in the parking lot shared by the Drury Inn and the Bonefish Grill on Eager Road about 11:45 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Investigators are looking for a silver/metallic SUV or passenger-style vehicle that may have been involved in the deaths of Barbara Goodkin and Sergie Zacharev. Video courtesy of University City police
