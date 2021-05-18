Reward of $30K offered following killings in Brentwood, University City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Information that leads to an arrest in the killings of a man and a woman shot an hour apart last weekend could bring a reward of up to $30,000, investigators said Tuesday.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the deaths of Barbara Goodkin and Sergei Zacharev, who were shot three miles apart on Saturday night. Some of the reward money was put up by an anonymous donor and staff at Christian Hospital.

Investigators have said the shootings appear to be linked and are looking for a small silver SUV that was possibly involved.

Goodkin was shot as she and her husband Stanley Goodkin were driving in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard in University City just before 11 p.m. Stanley Goodkin was hit in the torso and leg.

Zacharev was found dead by police in Brentwood in the parking lot shared by the Drury Inn and the Bonefish Grill on Eager Road about 11:45 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

