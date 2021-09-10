Reward offered in death of 3-year-old girl struck by stray bullet in East St. Louis

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the search for the killer of a 3-year-old girl in East St. Louis.

Calyia Elizabeth Stringer was struck by a stray bullet Sunday night at her father's apartment at the Roosevelt Homes, 1328 North 44th Street.

The bullet hit her under the left eye. Her aunt said the family decided to donate her organs after doctors told them Calyia was brain-dead.

The St. Louis medical examiner's office said Calyia was pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

The housing authority's public safety chief said people were shooting at each other around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Roosevelt Homes, outside the building where Calyia was shot.

Shots fired at a crowd of people outside Building 47 came from someone in a dark-colored sedan, police said. At least one person in the crowd returned fire.