Reward raised for tips that could help solve killing of St. Louis teen

ST. LOUIS — A reward of $10,000 is now available for tips leading to an arrest in the killing of a teen over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

The reward being offered by the CrimeStoppers organization initially stood at $1,000.

Isis Mahr, 19, died Sunday after a quadruple shooting about 1:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Church Road, which is in the Baden neighborhood. Three other teens also were shot. Police have not released other details on the shooting.

Mahr was remembered by a cousin, former state legislator Maria Chappelle-Nadal, as a sweet young woman who was studying to become a nurse and “a skilled person with the discipline of an athlete."

“It was nice watching her grow into the young lady that she became. It was just really nice watching her become herself,” Chappelle-Nadal said.

In 2020, Mahr graduated from Cardinal Ritter College Prep, where she played soccer and basketball. The school posted about her on its Facebook page on Monday.