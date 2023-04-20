JEFFERSON CITY — Lobbyists for retired financier and political megadonor Rex Sinquefield are trying to kill a plan to turn control of the St. Louis Police Department over to the state.

David Jackson, lobbyist for Missouri Future, confirmed Thursday the group, which pushes for the Sinquefield family's policy agenda, is advocating against the state takeover.

Sinquefield backed the 2012 referendum returning the police to local control, so it's no surprise he's pushing against a move to reverse it.

The effort pits the Republican megadonor against the St. Louis Police Officers Association and the union's GOP allies in the Legislature, who have been pushing to place control of the department under a five-person board.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones would hold one spot on the board, while the governor would appoint the remaining four commissioners.

Jones also opposes the state takeover.

Records show Missouri Future has added to its ranks as the Legislature entered its final weeks. The group added six lobbyists on Friday, for a total of 17, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, a Columbia Republican, has signaled that a plan for a special prosecutor in St. Louis has a better shot of final passage than the St. Louis police takeover.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has faced mounting controversy over her office's handling of cases and is fighting an ouster attempt by the Missouri attorney general.

“I think probably the efforts to do something to address the Kim Gardner issue probably has a little broader support … on our side of the aisle than the state takeover,” Rowden told reporters last week.

In response, Sen. Nick Schroer, a sponsor of a takeover plan and ally of the police union, said this week that the state takeover had a "great amount of support."