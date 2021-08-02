Richmond Heights police searching for gunman with rifle after Sunday shooting

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Police were searching Monday for a man seen carrying a rifle and running into a parking garage after a shooting Sunday in Richmond Heights.

A man was shot and seriously injured about 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Galleria Parkway near Interstate 170. He was conscious and alert when officers arrived.

Witnesses told police that a man carrying some type of rifle ran to the parking garage of the Boulevard St. Louis. He later was seen walking south from the Boulevard St. Louis property, police said.

The gunman was described as a Black man wearing blue workout-style pants, a black T-shirt with white lettering and a hospital mask. He carried a duffel bag that police think was used to conceal the rifle.

Police haven't disclosed details about what led to the shooting.

Businesses at the Boulevard St. Louis were in brief lockdown Sunday as a precaution, and MetroLink temporarily halted operations around the Richmond Heights, Clayton and Brentwood stops while police searched for the gunman.

