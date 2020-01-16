You are the owner of this article.
Richmond Heights post office robber gets 5 years in prison
Richmond Heights Post Office

The post office at 1209 South Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights was robbed in December 2018. Photo courtesy Google Street View

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A St. Louis man who robbed the U.S. Post Office in Richmond Heights of $8,800 in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Dywane Upchurch, 39, was in a relationship with Arielle Steed, an office employee at the time, prosecutors have said. On Dec. 6, 2018, after the post office was closed, he entered the building through the back door wearing a mask and forced Steed and another employee into a bathroom at gunpoint. He then took cash that Steed had stacked on the counter, prosecutors said.

Upchurch pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in October to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a postal employee during the robbery.

Steed, then 27, pleaded guilty two weeks later to aiding and abetting the robbery of a postal employee. She is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

