Richmond Heights resident killed, 3 hurt when boat explodes at Lake of the Ozarks

Updated at 9 a.m. Sunday with more details, including identification of the deceased victim.

OSAGE BEACH — A man from Richmond Heights was killed and three others injured in an explosion at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Shawn E. Carroll, 53, was killed in the boat explosion that happened at 3:40 p.m., troopers said. The people injured were Benjamin L. Dodd, 47, of St. Louis, Brent J. Soloman, 52, of Osage Beach, and Lauren J. Wilken, 37, of St. Louis.

The explosion of the 1999 Sea Ray happend at the 1 mile mark in the Glaize arm of the Lake of the Ozarks at the Ridgeview Marina, troopers said. Troopers said the explosion happened when the boat restarted its engines after getting fuel.

St. Louis attorney Albert Watkins, who worked with Carroll in the past, said the other men's injuries were not life-threatening.

Carroll and the three others on the boat had just picked up an order at a restaurant called Backwater Jacks and then fueled up, Watkins said. They were pulling away from the pier when the explosion occurred.

Carroll managed and owned real estate properties in the St. Louis area. He was the father of two teenagers, one 19 and the other 16, Watkins said.

