A Richwoods man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-car collision on a Franklin County road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Robert L. Drennen, 39, was westbound on Project Road at 2:18 p.m. when his SUV crossed the center line and sideswiped a vehicle driven by a man from Cadet, Mo., the patrol said.
Drennen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and returned to the road before his vehicle skidded and overturned multiple times. The patrol said the SUV landed on its wheels and Drennen was ejected.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries.