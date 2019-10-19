ST. LOUIS — Legislation carrying out plans to assign 18 St. Louis County police officers to patrol MetroLink in the city was approved Friday by the Board of Aldermen.
The measure gives Police Chief John Hayden authority to negotiate details of the assistance offered recently by County Executive Sam Page.
The bill also would give county police authority to arrest people for city ordinance violations. They already have the right to make arrests for felonies and misdemeanors in the city, officials have said.