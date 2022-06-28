Ritenour High School choir teacher accused of sexual contact with student

ST. ANN — A Ritenour High School choir teacher has been indicted on a charge of having sexual contact with a student, the St. Louis County prosecutors' office said Tuesday.

Richard Bell, 60, of the 2900 block of McKibbon Road in Charlack, was indicted June 15, according to court records.

On March 15, Bell inappropriately touched a 15-year-old student in his choir class at Ritenour High School, authorities said. Another student saw the incident.

According to the prosecutors' office, Bell's school personnel file revealed similar allegations from 2008 and that he signed a memo saying he'd maintain appropriate relationships with students and would not touch them.

A spokesperson for the Ritenour School District said Bell was placed on administrative leave after the district was notified of the allegation, and the Missouri Division of Family Services was notified. Bell began teaching at the school in 2004, the spokesperson said.

There was no lawyer for Bell listed in court records. A judge set his bail at $50,000.

