Ritenour High School students responsible for 'active shooter' prank are caught

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — The students responsible for spreading a false threat against Ritenour High School on social media have been caught and will be disciplined, district officials said in a letter to parents on Tuesday.

The hoax threat was enough to make students, parents and staff tense on Monday, when a student took the opportunity to pop an empty milk carton in the cafeteria, making a loud noise and sending students running for the exits. Police responded, and school was dismissed early because of the incident.

District officials said on Monday that the object used to make the noise was a chip bag, but on Tuesday said that it actually was an empty milk carton. The student who made the noise was also caught and will be disciplined, officials said. All students involved could face criminal charges.

Similar social media threats were made and shared on Tuesday at other schools, officials said.

"The events that happened yesterday were traumatic for many of our students and our staff members," Principal Jana Haywood said in her letter to parents on Tuesday. "Please be assured that we are working hard to take the necessary steps to maintain a safe and secure environment for all RHS Huskies."

