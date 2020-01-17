River search called off for woman who may have jumped from St. Charles County bridge

Police have suspended their search for a woman who may have jumped from the Highway 364 bridge in St. Charles County.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the search was called off before noon because of an approaching winter storm.

Wheetley said the search will resume once the weather clears.

Before 10 a.m. Friday, someone driving along the Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River saw someone standing on the bridge span. The witness drove past the woman then looked back and she was gone, Wheetley said.

Police initially were told the person on the bridge was a man but now say they believe the person is a woman. No other details were immediately available.