Riverview 18-year-old charged with murder in 2021 Pine Lawn killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 17-year-old who was arrested in connection to a homicide in Pine Lawn in November has been certified as an adult in the case and charged with murder, police said Wednesday.

Kevin Fields, of the 10000 block of Dorothy Lane in Riverview, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action by the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Fields, who is now 18, was 17 on Nov. 10 when Christopher Chaney, 39, was fatally shot in the 3800 block of Jennings Station Road, Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said in a statement.

Fields was arrested the same day, Martin said. He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on $750,000 cash-only bail.