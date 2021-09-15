Riverview man charged with killing one man, paralyzing another in double shooting

CLAYTON — A man from Riverview was held Wednesday on charges that he killed one man and paralyzed another in a double shooting in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County.

Qwantrell Demonte Powell, 23, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Powell lives in the 200 block of Chambers Road in Riverview.

Bail was set at $250,000 cash. He had no attorney listed in court files Wednesday morning.

Powell is accused of killing Callion Barnes on Sept. 1 in the 10000 block of Duke Drive. Barnes, 29, died at a hospital. He lived in the 11000 block of Bridgevale Avenue in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Another man who was shot but survived is now paralyzed below the waist, St. Louis County police Officer Dustin Shoemaker said in court papers.

Witnesses identified Powell as the gunman, Shoemaker said. Police found Powell two days later near Graham and Dunn roads and tried to arrest him but he ran, Shoemaker said. Police using dogs later made the arrest.

Police did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting.

