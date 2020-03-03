Riverview man charged with posting explicit video of ex-girlfriend online

RIVERVIEW — A Riverview man posted a sexually explicit video of his ex-girlfriend on a pornographic website without her permission, prosecutors say.

Elijah Neeley, 22, of the 10000 block of McCartney Lane, was charged Monday with a felony count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

He posted the video on a popular pornographic website on Jan. 21, court documents said.

"The posting of the video was meant to harass the victim," a Riverview police officer wrote in a probable cause statement.

Neeley has a pending felony domestic assault charge involving the same woman. Court documents said he hit and kicked her several times at his home Jan. 9.

On Jan. 30, the woman obtained a protection order against Neeley barring him from coming within 500 feet of her. In her petition for the order, she claimed he made death threats against her, choked her and caused at least 100 bruises to her body during their relationship.

A judge set Neeley's bail at $25,000. Online court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney to answer Monday's charge.