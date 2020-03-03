Riverview man charged with posting sex video of ex-girlfriend online

RIVERVIEW — A Riverview resident posted a sexually explicit video of his ex-girlfriend on a pornographic website without her permission, prosecutors say.

Elijah Neeley, 22, of the 10000 block of McCartney Lane, was charged Monday with a felony count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Court documents say he posted a video on one of the internet's most popular pornography sites on Jan. 21.

"The posting of the video was meant to harass the victim," a Riverview police officer wrote in a probable cause statement.

Neeley has a pending felony domestic assault charge involving the same woman. Court documents say that on Jan. 9 at his home, he hit and kicked her several times.

On Jan. 30, the woman obtained a protection order against Neeley barring him from coming within 500 feet of her. In her petition for a protection order, she claimed he made death threats against her, choked her and caused at least 100 bruises to her body during their relationship.

A judge set Neeley's bail at $25,000. A booking photo of Neeley was not immediately available Tuesday.