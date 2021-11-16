 Skip to main content
Riverview man dies after shooting in north St. Louis
Riverview man dies after shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police responded around 1:31 p.m. to the 8800 block of Lowell Street where they found Quintell Dickerson, 39, of Riverview, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified a suspect. The investigation continues.

