Riverview man fatally shoots woman with assault rifle during dispute over car crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A Riverview man was charged Sunday with murdering a woman a day earlier during a dispute over a minor car crash.

Deion A. Whalen, 23, of the 9800 block of Jeffrey Drive, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Charges say Whalen fired an assault rifle at Victoria McBee, striking her in the eye and killing her Saturday in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue. After police found McBee, 34, lying in the street about 2:40 p.m., an ambulance took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to charges, a relative of McBee and someone else had been in a minor car crash on the block and were trying to resolve a dispute peacefully when Whalen, who was not involved in the crash, approached the scene.

Whalen threatened McBee's relatives with an assault rifle, and when McBee "attempted to de-escalate the situation before finally pushing the defendant," charges say, Whalen fired a shot at McBee's head "at point-blank range."

Whalen has pending drug charges from last year in St. Louis Circuit Court and received probation in 2016 in a drug case.